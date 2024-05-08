Going beyond the grease: The origin story of Mama's Fried Chicken

Momma’s fried chicken has been around since 1982 the family-owned restaurant started in 1964 when AC Bellard opened a poultry shop.

Bellard wanted to own his company so one day he had an idea to venture on his own shortly after he made it a family business with the hopes of kids running it one day.

“My dad started this side of the business 60 years ago," said Tim Bellard."I started to work here part-time and after I graduated school I have been here ever since.”

The business grew even more from the poultry to the seasoning side of things hoping that the expansion would be worth it.

“We brought Targil from a family and we made changes and got some bigger customers”

Some say working with family isn't a great idea, but so far it has worked for the Bellards.

“I love working with my family," said Ryan Lagrange."I feel we all play a part in this to make the business successful."