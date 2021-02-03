GMA Pet of the Week: Valentine

Valentine is an extra big bouquet of goodness.

This girls has stolen the hearts of everyone at Acadiana Animal Aid. Valentine may be a little bigger, but thinks of herself as a lap dog. She lounges at ever chance that she gets.

If you are looking for a fur-ever family member that know what they want, well look no further than Valentine.

She will gently nudge your hand if you stop petting her and she is not ready for you to stop.

Head to acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt for more information on how to adopt Valentine and other animals looking for their fur-ever home.