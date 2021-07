Everyone meet Shenzi!

All you Lion King fans are probably gasping right now, but don't worry - this pup is anything but villainous!

This absolutely adorable girl has been waiting WEEKS to find an adopter and we can't see why. Surely someone can look beyond the namesake and into those sweet puppy dog eyes?

Go to https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt to bring Shenzi home.