GMA Pet of the Week: Rappy

Acadiana Animal Aid
Rappy
Posted at 3:30 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 07:16:32-05

This 4 year old, 45 lbs. cutie is looking for a great home. How can anyone resist that smiling face of hers?

You can just tell how sweet she is by that little twinkle in her eye! Rappy is very eager to please and also super playful.

Sound like your kind of girl? Visit AcadianaAnimalAid.org to learn how you can adopt.

When not playing, you can find her sunbathing. She's looking forward to the sun coming back and that rain going away as much as we all are!

You can be sure to have an amazing summer together if you adopt this beauty.

Y'all can wear matching smiles around town .

