GMA Pet of the Week: Juicy Fruit

Meet Juicy Fruit.

She is just as sweet as her name implies, maybe even sweeter!

Acadiana Animal Aid

Juicy Fruit is always so excited to meet anyone and welcome any loving you'd like to give her. This one is a real sweetheart. It is difficult to get any pictures of her with her ears showing because she's usually in ears back, smiling, give me all the pets mode!

We'll keep the fruit puns to a minimum, but just know that if you adopt Juicy Fruit:

You'll make a great pear.

She is one in a melon.

You won't regret giving her a peach of your heart.

She'd make the best main squeeze!

https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt