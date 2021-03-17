Menu

GMA Pet of the Week: Juicy Fruit

Posted at 3:15 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 08:11:22-04

Meet Juicy Fruit.

She is just as sweet as her name implies, maybe even sweeter!

Juicy Fruit is always so excited to meet anyone and welcome any loving you'd like to give her. This one is a real sweetheart. It is difficult to get any pictures of her with her ears showing because she's usually in ears back, smiling, give me all the pets mode!

We'll keep the fruit puns to a minimum, but just know that if you adopt Juicy Fruit:

You'll make a great pear.

She is one in a melon.

You won't regret giving her a peach of your heart.

She'd make the best main squeeze!

https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt

