GMA Pet of the Week: Bianca

Miss Bianca and her litter of 7 puppies were rescued from a North Louisiana property where they were living in horrible conditions.

Those pups have all been adopted and now it's her turn!

Bianca

She is an incredibly sweet dog who has the purest and most soulful eyes. She genuinely just wants to receive unconditional love from someone - our volunteers, our staff, but most of all: potential adopters.

Acadiana Animal Aid

If you would like to have her warm, tender spirit fill your house and your heart with nothing but love, put in that adoption application now.

No more litters for this sweetheart, just cuddles and the good life in her future!

To adopt Bianca click on the link below:

acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt