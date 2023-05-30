'Freedom is not free': Memorial Day commemorates those who served and fallen

LAFAYETTE, La. — Across Acadiana, Memorial Day ceremonies were held in memory of those who served or fallen in the Armed Forces.

Retired U.S. Army Major Barry Guidry who served in Desert Storm, Bosnia, and Kosovo, visited his godfather's grave at Sacred Heart Cemetery to pay his respects.

Guidry's godfather, Curtis DeLaHoussaye received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star medal for his service during World War II. Guidry says Memorial Day is a day to remember and be grateful for our privileges because of those who served and fought for us.

"It is a day of not only mourning but really for celebration as well a celebration of life," Guidry said. "To have the opportunity and the freedom to do what you do want to do."

During his service as a Private First-Class Marine in Vietnam, Bonnie Simon's brother Gerald Broussard was tragically killed. She honors him and visits every year because of his ultimate sacrifice.

"I do this just about every year as much as I can, coming out here every year to give him the respect he deserves because he sacrificed he gave his life for this country," said Simon.

Guidry says everyone should remember the brave men and women who fought for freedom and take the time to remember their lives.

"They say freedom isn't free, and it's paid in blood and I think if all of us should remember that, even if it's for a fleeting moment today that's what it's all about," Guidry told KATC.