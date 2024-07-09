Free hurricane kits in Elton

Nearly 200 Elton residents were given free hurricane kits on Tuesday morning.

Cars lined up outside of Elton's City Hall, as Mayor Mike Pierroti, Police Chief Bruce Lemelle and volunteers from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up for a donation drive.

"You're looking at snack kits," Mayor Pierroti said. "The boxes have chilli, juice and other non-perishable items inside."

While several Texas residents are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, city officials in Jeff Davis Parish want to ensure the community is prepared for the worst.

Life-long Elton residents like Julie Romero are grateful for the support.

"We're blessed," Romero said. "But, our turn might be coming. They have a lot of hurricanes out there this year and I just pray for all of the people."

Romero took home of the the hurricane kits and said the small act of kindness goes a long way.

"It means a lot," Romero said. "A lot of people need it...There's a lot of poor people out there that need the help and I appreciate it!"

In case you missed the donation drive this morning, Mayor Pierroti said he plans to do another distribution before hurricane season ends.