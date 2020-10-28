Fostering makes a difference

Louisiana has a problem with pet over population.

Acadiana Animal Aid said they depend on fosters to help them get their shelter pets ready for a fur-ever home.

Fostering does offer many rewards:

You can help a pet in need, enjoy a new companion without a lifetime commitment, and provide some extra TLC to the young pups and kittens that need extra love.

Head to acadianaanimalaid.org for more information on how to foster.

Our Pet of the Week is Puddy.

Fostering helps Puddy prepare for a new home.

He will be "puddy" in your hands if you give him a chance. Puddy used to be used to be known as a "grumpy pants" when he was at Acadiana Animal Aid.

After he got the chance to see what a real home was like with his foster dad, Jeremy, Puddy has been, "such a sweet dog," Jeremy said.

Puddy is a big cuddler, he sleeps under the covers, and plays with toys--especially tennis balls.

Puddy just goes to show how much of a difference a foster home can make in the life of a shelter pet.