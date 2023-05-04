Former STM School Teacher Remains in Custody

33-year-old Jacob De la Paz, a former St. Thomas More Catholic High School teacher and coach is being held in police custody after allegedly requesting child pornography.

Jacob's detention hearing was held on Thursday morning before a grand jury in Lafayette's federal courthouse.

Jacob showed very little emotion as text message and video evidence was presented against him—revealing he had inappropriate communication with a 17-year-old from North Vermilion High School, which led to his arrest on April 27.

His father, Conrad De la Paz, took the witness stand in his son's defense, alleging he and Jacob's mother were willing to re-locate from Arkansas to Acadiana, to "supervise" Jacob, in lieu of him remaining in police custody, until his trial date.

According to Parker Dippel, an agent from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, investigators also retrieved a second video of Jacob performing a sexually-explicit act from his home, which was also sent to the victim.

According to prosecutors, Jacob received disciplinary action while teaching in Arkansas for sending inappropriate text messages to another, then, 17-year-old student back in 2015.

Magistrate Judge David J. Ayo announced Jacob will remain in jail, until his trial date.

If convicted, Jacob is facing anywhere between 15 and 30 years.

