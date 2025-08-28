Fix-It Café offers neighborhood repair events

LAFAYETTE, La. — Broken items can get a second chance at the Fix-It Café, where volunteer "Fixers" help neighbors repair lamps, small appliances, clothing and furniture.

Volunteers work on a range of projects — from replacing a zipper to stabilizing wobbly furniture. Organizers say fixers will do their best to aid in repairing favorite items. If an item can’t be repaired, volunteers will explain the problem and suggest next steps.

Upcoming themed workshops:

Nov. 22 Holiday prep: fix holiday decorations, mend party outfits and create DIY holiday decor from recycled materials.

Feb. 28 Spring prep: ready gardening tools, outdoor gear and seasonal clothing.

May 23 Summer kickoff: mend bikes, camping equipment and outdoor toys; get tips for maintaining summer clothing and sports gear.

