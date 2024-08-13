First day of school for Elton Elementary students

It's time to set those alarm clocks, pack backpacks and get ready for the new school year!

Students at Elton Elementary School were welcomed on their first day with a new school and new classrooms.

Five-year-old Ronni Courville said she was looking forward to starting the first grade.

"I like [school] because you get to play and go outside," Courville said.

With a renovated school and eight new classrooms, there's one challenge Courville said she's ready to tackle.

"I'm going to be a long way because I'm in that new building," Courville said.

Students and staff in Elton no longer have to walk a long distance to get from one building to another.

With a $four-million-dollar construction project coming to a close, counselor Adrienne Miller said this is something everyone has been waiting for.

"The students were just super pumped [on their first day]," Miller said. "Their faces just show so much excitement...it's an exciting time!"

Change is no longer coming. It's finally here.

Superintendent John Hall said this construction project was overdue and prioritizes the safety of students, staff and visitors too.

"The old building was about 70 years old and was built rather quickly," Hall said. "So, we've always had trouble over that last 20 years with just the conditions of the building."

