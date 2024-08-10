First day delayed at Elton Elementary School

Some students in Jeff Davis Parish got an extra day of summer vacation this year.

That's because construction workers and staff at Elton Elementary School said they needed an additional day to prepare before classes are in session.

KATC contacted John Hall, Superintendent of the Jeff Davis Parish School Board.

Hall said the decision was made with the best interest of both students and staff in mind.

"Some of the final touches that we had were some of the sheet rock still needed to be mended from some holes that needed to be made, some painting, our alarm system just became operable yesterday afternoon by the state fire marshal, our intercom systems, the front office wasn’t set up," Hall said.

The four-million-dollar construction project is still a work in progress. As a result, Hall said crews will be working throughout the weekend and school will start on Monday, instead of Aug. 9.

Kaitlynn Courville is a fifth grade math and science teacher at Elton Elementary School.

Courville said she is looking forward to having an extra day of vacation with her children and is excited about the expansion.

"We’re all in one building [now]," Courville said. "Before [the renovations], we had two, separate buildings. So, during the rain and everything else, we were having to go across the campus to go to the office to make copies, to see other teachers, etc."