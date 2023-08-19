Firefighters are Warning the Community About Window ACs and Electrical Fires

Louisiana's hot and humid temperatures are causing many residents to run air conditioners, non-stop.

Lafayette Fire Chief Alton Trahan said it's important to keep the air conditioners in your home and business properly maintained, in an effort to reduce electrical fires.

"We've had at least two, mobile home fires that started in the recepticle because number one, it was probably not a good connection at that point and that's where the fire is going to start," Trahan said. "Just be mindful when you're using so much electricity, particularly with the air condition units, the window units, that that receptacle has to be in good working order."

Kennie Davis said he's an Install Supervisor with more than twenty years of experience at Tim's Southern Air.

He said all window units should have a surge protector and proper installation is imperative.

"When you plug it into the wall, it's a tight fit and not loose," Davis said. "If it's loose, it could possibly catch fire."

Davis said homeowners and business owners should listen out for loud noises and be cautious of water coming from their air conditioning units.

He said these are both signs a cooling system may be in need of repair.

