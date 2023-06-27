Find Out What Lafayette Residents are Doing to Stay Cool in the Heat

Many Lafayette residents said they are trying their best to keep cool, despite the near record temperatures that continue to climb.

Nicholas George specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics at Our Lady of Lourdes in Scott.

He said he recommends people stay inside between twelve o'clock and four o'clock in the evening because those are the "peak" hours, when the weather is the hottest.

George said parents should be pro-active by keeping their kids hydrated and monitoring them outdoors.

"Children tend to experience the same types of things like nausea, vomiting can be a sign of severe heat exhaustion," George said. "Initially, they may just have cramps...you need to be on the look out, make sure you get them to a cool area, cool their body down, drink plenty of fluids."

Some Lafayette residents like Jacob Savoy said he has to get creative when it comes to heat safety because he relies on the city bus and his bicycle for transportation.

"What I do is I get me a nice, little bag like this, that way it will be my moisture barrier," Savoy said. "That way, I can carry my other bag and I freeze a bottle of water so all day it's like thawing out."

Savoy said he also takes his frozen water bottle and puts it on the pressure points throughout his body to ensure he doesn't overheat.

Anyone in need of free water bottles or a place to cool down this summer, is encouraged to visit the St. Joseph Diner, a soup kitchen on 405 St. John Street in Lafayette.