Final Construction is Underway for New Prairie Elementary School

Contractors are making finishing touches for the new, Prairie Elementary School, just in time for the new school year.

Students, faculty and staff are expecting a state-of-the-art campus in the 100 Block of Rue de Belier Road, instead of the original location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Construction Operator Christopher Joseph said he's been helping to work on the building for about a month now and said he's excited to see the final result.

"It's a gift to the kids," Joseph said. "It's very important for the kids to have a new space, a new learning space."

The new building is set to hold about 900 students from Pre-K through fifth grade.

Katie Zila lives walking distance from the school and said the campus is prime real estate and so is the neighborhood.

"It's very quiet over here, very quiet," Zila said. "Everybody gets along...The kids are in the streets, we know to drive slow because it's kids all over, but everybody gets along."

Construction workers said the building is expected to open in the next, few weeks.