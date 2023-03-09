Family Adventure Day 2023 is right around the corner

Family Adventure Day 2023

Charity Phillips, owner of Head Kicks in Lafayette, has always donated to Healing House, but last year was the first time she and her husband decided to do a little more to help out the non-profit. They opened their doors to hundreds of people for Family Adventure Day, one of the biggest weekends of the year.

"Part of our thing is building community," Phillips said. "We want to build community for the whole family, we have classes for kids, adults, moms, and grandparents."

Familyi Adventure Day 2023 2

Phillips added that most of what they offer aligns with what Healing House teaches.

"They're going to learn self-control, discipline, self-respect, boundaries and when they can and can't behave to get that energy out. This is going to help them with a lot of skills for life."

Familyi Adventure Day 2023 3

Family Adventure Day is Friday, March 17th and Saturday, March 18th.

The cost for a family of four to attend both days is $160 and $120 for just Saturday.

Register now at www.healing-house.org.

