Exterminators in Lafayette Say Crickets are Taking Over

Experts say crickets are swarming into homes, businesses and invading spaces across Acadiana.

That's why pest control facilities like J&J Exterminating are experiencing an increase in phone calls.

Robert Thibodeaux, Branch Manager for J&J Exterminating in Lafayette said there are prevenative methods you can take to get rid of them.

"Cut back on the amount of lighting," Thibodeaux said. "A lot of times, the crickets are really busy at night and they'll swarm towards any light that they see...The more light you have on around your structure, the more cricket problems you'll have."

Aaron Ashbrook is an Assistant Professor of Entomology at Louisiana State University.

He said in addition to field crickets, people should be mindful of mole crickets, which have arms designed for digging.

"We are actually in the peak season of mole crickets right now," Ashbrook said. "So, right around August, September, we're starting to see most of the mature nymphs. They're not completely adults yet. They're coming out of soil and they're looking for new areas to find food."

Some exterminators in Lafayette are advising homeowners and business owners to invest in quarterly extermination services to help keep the insects out.