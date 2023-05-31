Experts Say Lawn Clippings Don't Belong in the Streets

Lafayette has been named the cleanest city in the state, for the second year in a row, according to Public Works experts.

Street Supervisor, Steve Viator said residents and property owners all help keep the city's streets clean and the hard work is paying off.

Zacahary Johnston said he has been living in Lafayette for the last four years. He said he takes pride in maintaining his property.

"I usually just weed it first and then blow it back into the yard," Johnston said. "I have a bagger on the back of my lawn mower, so I just bag it up that way, it keeps the street nice and clean, my yard's nice and clean and nobody has complaints over anything."

Some experts say it's best not to blow your grass clippings into the roads because they can clog storm drains and negatively impact the environment.

Street Supervisor Steve Viator from Public Works said he encourages people to recycle their clippings, instead.

"You can actually use it as compost," Viator said. "Some people have these little beds that they can put their grass clippings in, let them decompose and you can use it, put it back into the soil."

Viator also recommends investing in a mulching lawnmower and to cut grass, weekly.

"These lawnmowers nowadays, you can actually change your blade to put a mulching blade on it," Viator said. "It actually makes your clippings a lot smaller and it'll fall in between the small leaves of the grass, where it won't just sit on the top."

