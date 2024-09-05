Evangeline Drug Store has been in business for more than a century

Some call them prescriptions, others prefer the term 'timeless cures.'

That's why 81-year-old Bernard and his son, 51-year-old Nick Lebas are the head pharmacists and owners of Evangeline Drug Store.

The Lebas come from a lineage of pharmacists and inherited the family business that dates back to 1913.

"I just feel blessed that I am able to work alongside my dad," Nick said. "He’s still here and still capable of working."

Evangeline Drug Store is one of five, independent pharmacies in Ville Platte, located 10 West Main Street.

The Lebas told KATC they are passionate about helping people live healthier lifestyles and plan to keep their family's legacy going.

"My father and his brother were pharmacists," Bernard said. "[They] opened it up and took it over from someone else who was a pharmacist."

Bernard said his father—the late Harvey Lebas, was a former Ville Platte Mayor and took pride in participating in both politics and healthcare.

"It’s been around about 100 years," Bernard said. "Then, when my father passed away, one of my older brothers who is also a pharmacist took it over, and then when he came out of school, there was a big difference in age between my brother and I and I came to work in the pharmacy here."

Whether you're in need of a Covid or influenza vaccine, or searching for a reliable place to pick up prescriptions, some regular customers like Merril Fontenot said they frequent the Evangeline Drug Store.

"It’s a pretty good pharmacy here for medicine," Fontenot said. "It has pretty good service."

While Evangeline Drug Store hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Lebas said they are willing to provide 24/7 service, for customers dealing with emergencies.

"For our patients, we do go the extra mile," Nick said. "They have our phone numbers, they can call us at home, whenever they’re in a bind and for the most part, nobody abuses it. Whenever there's a crisis, they'll call."