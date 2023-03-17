Electric Vehicle Charging Stations are "Out of Order" at Library in Scott

Some members of the community are raising concerns after "Out of Order" signs were placed on the EV charging stations at a library in Scott.

Danny Gillane, Director of the West Regional Library said he was instructed to place "Out of Order Signs" on two EV charging machines.

In an email statement Gillane said, "They were turned off. I made the decision because I am concerned that the charging stations violate La. Const. art VII, sect. 14(A)."

Lynette Mejia, a writer, said she frequents this library in Scott, despite living in Carencro. Mejia said she believes the EV charging stations were an asset to the community.

"Having that resource there for the community is nothing, but a good thing," Mejia said. "The library gives away a lot of free stuff...to say that the library is not supposed to by law, give away free stuff seems a little strange to me. I don't really understand what the justification is there."

In an email, Gillane said he was instructed by the Library Board of Control to turn off the EV stations.

KATC also reached out to Robert Judge, President of the Lafayette Public Library Board to confirm this statement. However, Judge declined to comment on the matter.

According to Gillane, "Lafayette is in the process of installing charging stations using Federal funds. There may be an opportunity for the library to be a part of their plan."

