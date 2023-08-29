Educational Grant Provides Iberia Parish Students an Opportunity to Visit The Bayou Teche Museum

The American Sugarcane League is helping students in Iberia Parish tour and explore Louisiana's culture at The Bayou Teche Museum.

Sam Irwin, Public Relations Director for The American Sugarcane League said the 25-hundred-dollar grant helps schools provide transportation and free admission to the museum for field trips.

"Children don't grow up on farms anymore," Irwin said. "We realized that museums like The Bayou Teche Museum is a link between the farm and school children."

Irwin said once the students visit The Bayou Teche exhibits, the opportunities are endless.

"Who knows what a child will see that will spark them on to a career path," Irwin said. "Farming in Louisiana is pretty much a lot of sugarcane, but there's a lot of avenues in the agricultural world—They could be researchers, they could become entomologists, they could become mechanical engineers...etc."

Tripp Robison is in the third grade at St. Edwards School.

He said he and his classmates really enjoyed The Bayou Teche Museum.

"It was fun and I got to learn a lot of stuff," Robison said.

Olivia Gonsoulin is in the second grade at St. Edwards and said she likes The Bayou Teche Museum too.

"It was really, really fun and the movie was really good," Gonsoulin said.