East Bridge Street Repairs Raising Concerns in Breaux Bridge

Some long-time business owners like Jacqueline Salser, Owner of Chez Jacqueline in Breaux Bridge said she's growing tired of the construction happening on East Bridge Street.

"The customers don't want to come," Salser said. "We can say we're open and everything, but they still don't want to come."

According to Mayor Ricky Calais, East Bridge Street had a sewer line backup, which had to be fixed immediately.

"Over the last year and a half, the area started collapsing again," Calais said. "You could tell when you drive over it there was a dip and we had is videoed about three months ago and noticed that the area of that washout was maybe about eight feet by eight feel by eight feet."

Calais said T&T Asphalt is fixing the problems in an effort to prioritize the safety of drivers, pedestrians and people living and working in the area.

However, some business owners are eager for the construction to end.

Salser said the construction chemicals are also turning guests away.

"Can you smell that right now?" "It smells bad," Salser said. "How you want to come eat a good meal to smell this?"

Calais said the initial clay pipe that was underground, was installed nearly 75 years ago and needed to be replaced completely.

"It probably had a life expectancy of about 30 to 40 years," Calais said. "So, 75 is way, beyond where it was expected to last."

Wayne Theriot, Owner of T&T Asphalt is paving East Bridge Street with his colleagues.

Theriot said he predicts repairs will be complete and East Bridge Street will re-open on Friday.

