Drownings are on the rise.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths happen annually in the U.S.

25-year-old Jennings resident Kedrick Arceneaux said he's no stranger to the impact these tragedies cause.

"I had a little cousin that drowned a long time ago," Arceneaux said. "He was left with my other cousin that was the oldest, and he took his eyes off him for a minute, but by the time he came back, he was already at the bottom of the pool."

Health experts from the CDC recommend swimming lessons to help reduce the growing number of deaths from drowning.

That's why 15-year-old Kobe Cormier, from Jennings became a lifeguard at War Memorial Pool.

Cormier said he was inspired by his father, who was also a lifeguard and wants to pay it forward to his community.

He believes a lot of accidents can be prevented by keeping your local lifeguards informed.

"Let us know if you have any injuries that can cause you to cramp up and drown or if you just have asthma," Cormier said.

Cormier also works with other lifeguards like 16-year-old Armontre Hawkins, who are eager to help keep the community safe.

Hawkins said it's imperative to recognize the signs of drowning and to take action quickly.

"If someone is drowning, they can be faced-down or they can be in and out of water," Hawkins said.

Swimming lessons are held Monday through Thursday at War Memorial Pool.

General Swim is open to the public Tuesday through Friday between one and six o'clock.

