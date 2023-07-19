DOTD gentle reminder of guidelines for signs

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Department of Transportation and Development would like to remind those who have or will post signs up around the city, to make sure to be careful where you post.

Deidra Druilhet, Director of Communications tells KATC it is against Louisiana law to have signs to be within the state right of way. The department says they have seen a raise of concerned calls that are encroaching the right away making it hard to see when driving.

"There's a reason why we have that right away because often times if there is something that is within that right of way and it causes a type of visual hindrance for drivers," says Druilhet. "It creates a safety risk for drivers that may be unable to see a car coming out of a street. Or if you're a vehicle coming out of a side street and if you're having to pull up all the way to where you are actually entering the lane of that street that you are trying to turn out too, it creates a safety hazard."

If your sign is in the way of motorists, DOTD is able to pick up the sign and hold it for 30 days and if not picked up, will be discarded.