Domestic violence prevention services could be a permanent part of the state funding in Louisiana

Many domestic violence organizations, such as Faith House, rely on government funding to help operate their services. Crisis intervention advocate Kayla Moton says the funds are essential for providing relief to victims.

"We often assist survivors with transporting themselves to and from safe locations where they will feel safe, oftentimes coming to our shelters or a family member's house in a different parish. That level of resources is provided by us, and it takes that worry and weight of the world off of the shoulders of the survivor."

According to World Population Review, 35.9% of women and 35.2% of men in Louisiana are victims of domestic violence. Moton says that each year, Faith House and other organizations must advocate for funds to support their victims. Without such funding, many shelters could close.

"If we didn't have that funding, there wouldn't be as many beds throughout the state. There wouldn't be as many services for survivors of domestic violence."

In a statement from the governor's website, Landry said:

"Throughout my years as an elected official, I have never wavered in my support of domestic violence services. They are necessary, life-saving, and essential, and must be treated as such. That is why I am committed to working with the Legislature to ensure there is a higher funding base for these services, and that it remains permanently in our budget, rather than as one-time funding. I am confident that with the help of our great team in the House, Senate, and the Department of Administration, we will get this done once and for all."

