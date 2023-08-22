Derailed train on Highway 182 is causing re-routes

Crews are still working to clean up a crash on Monday evening, after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Highway 182.

According to BNSF Railway, the crash happened around five o'clock in the evening and 20 rail cars carrying freight, came off the tracks.

Vernon Mitchell said he lives on the opposite side of Highway 182 and his daughters witnessed the accident.

"They were coming from Broussard," Mitchell said. "They saw the train hit a 18-wheeler I think it was and it was a bunch of smoke."

In a video circulating on Facebook, the railroad crossing's gates, lights and whistles are working, but what led to the crash is still under investigation.

Mitchell said considering the road closure, he will have to drive an additional eight to 10 minutes to get from New Iberia to Lafayette, for his appointments.

"When I re-route, I'm going to take the Acadiana Regional Airport [route]," Mitchell said. "They call it the base and I'll get back on 182 farther up the road."

Mitchell is not the only driver who has to change his regular, commute.

Grace Delahoussaye said she too, lives in New Iberia and drives to Youngsville for work.

"I'm going to be late for work and I have to go down 182 and I'm not really familiar with any, other way," Delahoussaye said. "I'm going to have to re-route and it's just a bit challenging to get around this train derailment."

While Highway 182 is closed temporarily for crews to continue cleaning, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to take Highway 88, until further notice.

