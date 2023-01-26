Damaging Winds Destroy Homes in Church Point

A storm that swept through South Louisiana has left several families in need of extensive home repairs.

Beverly Reeves said she has been a resident in Church Point for more than 12 years, but on Tuesday, her life flashed before her eyes.

"It's just been overwhelming, but you know what? We're safe and that's all that matters," Reeves said.

Reeves lives with her husband, two grandchildren and a host of farm animals and pets.

"It was my husband that was by the table, and it was so loud with the rain and stuff, you really couldn't hear anything," Reeves said. "He just heard a bunch of BOOMS, and he said by the time he got out, it was over. It just happened so fast."

Reeves said within 24 hours, she has already contacted her homeowner's insurance. She said she feels thankful and blessed because it could have been worse.

"We've had to tarp the top [roof] and my stepdaughter lives next door and half of her roof came off," Reeves said.

Miles Carriere is Reeves' soon-to-be son-in-law. Carriere said he is a father to a four-year-old boy and his fiancé is seven months pregnant with twin girls.

He said he left his house for roughly 20 minutes, not knowing the storm would endanger his family.

"I had some family and friends over," Carriere said. "My pregnant fiancé wasn't feeling good, she wanted some pizza. So, we went to town to get her some meds and to grab a bite to eat before the weather got too bad."

Carriere said he only made it about half of a mile down the road when he could not see through his windshield.

"They started calling us concerned, wanting us to get off the road," Carriere said. "We told them we were about five minutes way, we hung up with them, got about a quarter of a mile down the road and when they called us back, they were all in the living room, saying that all of the windows were shattered out, it was glass everywhere and it was raining inside the house."

While Tuesday's storm did not lead to the Emergency Preparedness Office sending search and rescue units, the Reeves and Carriere families are still awaiting next steps from their insurance companies.

According to a statement from Van Reed, Director of the St. Landry Parish Emergency Preparedness Office, "Public works crews were on standby to respond to downed trees on parish roads and we had sandbags available for residents to pick up at the Yambilee Building."

Residents are encouraged to report any damages online at Damage.LA.Gov.

