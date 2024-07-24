Crowley neighbors came together to help local resident in need

“I had tears coming out of my eyes, it made me so happy,” Jimbo said.

Crowley neighbors told me Jimbo is always involved with the community. He attends parades dressed up as different characters for kids and also helps out at different businesses around Crowley.

Tony Cradeur, a resident, noticed the unstable conditions Jimbo has been living in and decided to gather neighbors in the community to help restore his home.

“Today we came and picked up most of the trash and debris that he had," Cradeur said. "Jimbo likes to collect items and we made it very clear that anything that he loves, we won’t get rid of.”

Cradeur told me the community and local businesses are working to quickly restore Jimbo’s home because there are unsafe conditions such as black mold in the home.

“It can cause lung problems, it can cause internal issues, brains problems, it’s an amazing what black mold can do," Tony explained. "With that being in the house it’s a major issue.”

Tony told me with more help from the community...the quicker they can restore Jimbo’s home. I spoke with Mayor Chad Monceaux, who told me Jimbo is always giving back and now the city of Crowley is doing the same for him.

“He will go out and give things away, candy to kids during parades and different events, when he doesn’t have anything himself really, Monceaux said. "And Jimbo for many years has won the heart of many people in the city and that’s why they’re showing up to help him today.”

Jimbo told me, he helps others but never expects anything in return, so to see the community coming together brings him joy.

“It makes me happy, thank y’all for all what y’all doing for me, I appreciate what y’all doing because that’s a blessing," Jimbo explained. "From the bottom of my heart I thank yall for that.”

For ways to donate or volunteer you can visit "Team Jimbo" on facebook.