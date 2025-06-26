Crowley Honors Local Military Heroes with Free Downtown Pole Banners

The City of Crowley is offering a heartfelt tribute to its military heroes by giving residents the opportunity to recognize local active duty soldiers and veterans through personalized pole banners displayed downtown.

The banners are free of charge and will be hung up through downtown with the soldier’s name, picture, and the branch he or she served in.

Mayor Chad Monceaux emphasized the importance of recognizing those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

“I do have family members that have been in the military and it’s about honoring them. Our active duty often times doesn’t get the recognition that the retired and or those that have gone on from here,” said Monceaux.

Funding for the banners is provided by the city, but local businesses are encouraged to donate in support of the project. According to Mayor Monceaux, the response has already been strong, with 13 applications submitted so far. Applications will be accepted through August 15th.

For more information or to apply, residents can contact Crowley City Hall.