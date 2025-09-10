Crowley Councilmember Proposes a Draft for an Ordinance to Preempt After-Hours Businesses

At the Crowley City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Councilmember Brad Core introduced a draft ordinance designed to prevent the establishment of "after-hours businesses" within city limits.

While no such businesses currently operate in Crowley according to Core , he described the proposed measure as a proactive step to maintain community standards and prevent future issues associated with late-night establishments.

The draft ordinance was submitted for review, and Core asked fellow council members to consider placing it on the agenda for discussion at the next scheduled meeting. No vote was taken during Tuesday's session, and the council did not offer public comment on the proposal at that time.

Core's initiative appears to be part of a broader effort by city leadership to maintain public safety and the character of the community as the area experiences growth.

Further details on the ordinance and potential next steps are expected to be released ahead of the next council session.

