Crowley council to vote on potential parking ordinance

Some residents say they’re having issues pulling in and backing out of their own driveways because of street parking.

Crowley’s council is now discussing an ordinance that could help fix this problem in the community. One resident says he’s barely avoided collisions leaving his home.

“It’s kind of hard for me to turn and see when cars are coming from each side," Bryce Guidry. "I’ve almost hit a car and I almost hit a person because it’s hard to see.”

Guidry tells me there needs to be a better solution.

“Better parking, sideways parking like this is not good because cars are still in the street, probably like that, that parking lot how it’s square,” Guidry said.

Councilman Brad Core says the potential ordinance would stop people from parking within a certain number of feet from someone’s driveway for residents that live in commercial use areas.

“The ordinance would allow the chief of police and the city inspector to install signs that says 20 feet from a driveway during weekdays during the hours of 8 to 5,” Core said.

Core says the signs would give residents a better view of on coming traffic while leaving their homes.

Crowley city council will vote on the ordinance at the next council meeting Tuesday, May 21st at 5pm.

