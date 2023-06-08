City of Crowley to discuss regulations for “After Hours Clubs" in the city

CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley Public Safety Committee Agenda meeting discussed an ordinance that would fine businesses or residents with alcoholic beverages on bar grounds after 2:00 am.

If passed, a $200 fine can be imposed on those who violate the ordinance between the hours of 2:00 am and 8:00 am.

After their regular bars close at 2:00 a.m., many residents go to so-called "after hour clubs", which stay open past designated curfew closing times.

Brad Core, Chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, says preventative measures such as this ordinance are necessary for regulating other nightlife establishments in the city.

"After hours clubs typically don't have a liquor license so they don't sell or serve alcohol but we have some issues with some individuals bringing alcohol into the establishments when other clubs at 2 am close and no alcohol is served after that time," said Core. "We just want to get these after hours club in alignment with our typical bars that do serve alcohol."

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says there is a higher risk of safety issues if more people are out drinking alcohol after 2 a.m. Additionally, Hebert says police officers are understaffed in Crowley making it difficult to keep crowds under control at these establishments.

"We end up having issues with parking, large crowds, traffic," Hebert tells KATC. "Sometimes you get fights inside and outside and it's been tough for us to enforce it due to our short hardnesses."

Having this ordinance in place can assist both police and the community to keep the peace.

"Having these after-hour clubs creates more issues for our police department to handle of course it would take some of the burden off of them, especially alcohol-related problems," Core said.