Crowley author writes a series of children books honoring her son who passed away

Jessica Dugar, an author from Crowley turned to writing to help keep her son’s Nick memory alive. Jessica writes children books to insure her son’s heroic act is remembered by the community.

Nick was 25 when he died on April 20th 2022…. His mother describes him as someone who loved to protect his family and that’s what he did on April 20th.

“When he protected his girlfriend’s life seconds before he passed, I was like he’s a hero," Dugar said. "So what better way to honor him than to make him a superhero.”

Dugar portrays Nick as a superhero in her series of children books, she hopes her books will to prevent gun violence.

“Let me talk to a child and let them remember my face, let them remember his face so they don’t do it again," Dugar said. "So that another Mother doesn’t have to sit down and do this interview.”

Jessica wants young people to think twice before their actions.

“When you decide to pick up a gun, think of me, think of my children, think of his daughter and think of our tears,” Dugar said.

In her son’s memory, Dugar began an annual event which she calls "Nick Day."

"Every year I plan to make it bigger, so this year we are going to have flag football, we’re going to have more events," Dugar said.

The day also provides an outlet for people impacted by gun violence, anyone who has experienced a similar situation as Dugar, is allowed to speak at the event.

Nick Day will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Crowley Kindergarten. Activities will begin at 11am.

For more information regrading Dugar's series of books or Nick Day, you can visit the N.I.C.K Foundation Facebook page.