"Crowd Support this Business," lets community vote on restaurants to try out

ERATH, La. — For only being opened for 4 months, Catin's Eatery has already established themselves in the heart and belly of the community.

They have also been voted as a top business to try with over 400 recommendations on the Developing Lafayette's Facebook page.

Local small businesses were submitted by over 1200 people, to urge others to visit and support local.

KATC spoke with one of the owners, Ronnie Stelly, who says many upcoming restaurants make the mistake of not being prepared of the amount of work that will require to make it successful.

"I think a lot of people get into it thinking it's gonna be easy and it's not, it's a lot of hours and a lot of crunching numbers," Stelly said. "In order to be successful and stay open you gotta wear a lot of hats as an owner, it's worth it but it's not easy."

Lauren Stelly, says the promotion from Developing Lafayette has grown their already loved business in just a few short days and says initiatives like these, can continue to make business boom.

"When you're a new restaurant like we are, a new food truck like we are, it's takes a while to grow the awareness and to grow the customers and to grow the followers," said Lauren. "Developing Lafayette already has all of that so when he brings awareness it reaches out to people we can't reach out to on our own, it's a wonderful cause."

Promoting restaurants in the city to encourage their growth and prevent their closure.

"It's important because whenever we talk about the business in the town, we're being a cheerleader for not just not the small business, but the town and parish as a whole," Powers tells KATC. "People outside of the parish and the city and will look to Lafayette as a potential place to move to or open a business here. Or relocate to some degree it's just good press for the city and the parish."

Catin's Eatery is located on 126 Old Railroad Rd, Erath, LA 70533.