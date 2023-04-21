CPRA Approves New $50 Billion-Dollar Coastal Plan to Protect Louisiana's Coast

In the midst of Earth week, Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board (CPRA), announced a plan to protect and preserve the state's coast on Wednesday.

According to Bren Haase, Executive Director of CPRA, the initiative is all about making the right investments for Louisiana's coast.

"The benefits being how much of our ecosystem, how much of our coastal wetlands can we maintain and restore and keep into the future," Haase said. "And how much can we reduce risks for hurricanes and tropical storm surges for our citizens along the coast."

According to the U.S. Coastal and Marine Geology Program, the swamps and marshes on the coast are some of the most delicate areas in the state.

However, CPRA's $50-billion-dollar investment is expected to help with the longevity of wetlands and flood damage savings for residents.

"As we've managed to lower the Mississippi River, the Atchafalya River and we levied those rivers, preventing their annual flooding, we reduced the input of sediment and fresh water nutrients to move most of our coastal wetlands that really is the life and blood for Louisiana's coast," Haase said.

Joseph Miceli is a Trips and Events Coordinator at Pack and Paddle, an outdoor adventure business that provides swamp tours, bayou tours and hiking trips to people who want to explore the state's natural resources.

Miceli said saving the environment is essential.

"Our environment is definitely something that we need to protect and no one understands that more than the people that get outside," Miceli said. "No one protects wildlife the way hnters do and no one protects our waterways and our forests the way that outdoors men protect it."

According to CPRA, the 2023 Coastal Master Plan is expected to "reduce risk from tropical storms and hurricanes to coastal communities t less than what the current risk level is today."

Miceli said it's Louisiana's natural resources that make it unlike any, other state.

"Not everywhere has the swamps and all of the waterways," Miceli said. "It's very unique to Louisiana and the gulf coast, so we're very lucky to have all of those environments."

