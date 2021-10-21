COVID-19 case numbers low; Halloween businesses booming

SCOTT — Halloween is almost a week away.. and many people are expected to celebrate. This year, many events and attractions that were closed are now re-open and booming with business. For the tenth year in a row, people run through the fright trail in Scott.

"We're more determined than ever to put on a good show and give you a reason to come here" owner, Rich Hanf said.

In 2020, the biggest scare was COVID-19.

"We had people here taking temperatures, we were giving gloves, we had mask. We were doing six foot distancing. We did everything we could and a little more" Hanf said.

As an outdoor attraction, Hanf, also known as Spooky Rich, says even with the delta variant, they are able to stay open.

"We have more complications from flooding, from hurricanes, wind storm. Pandemic no. We have so much room we can make people adhere to social distancing" Hanf said.

As case numbers decline, Spooky Rich says they are doing what they do best, scare people.

"People are coming out, they are happy to have a place to come. Thankfully things are loosening up. The rice festival was last weekend, the Cajundome is back open, movie theater is back open, Luckily things are loosening up" Hanf said.

Due to the state mandate, mask are required.

