What's better than learning how to cook?

Students in Ville Platte's Cajun Gems Culinary program said it's cooking with a purpose.

Linda Fontenot is a coach and culinary connoisseur. With more than 50 years of experience in the kitchen, she said it's her mission to pay it forward one meal at a time.

"I started when I was 17," Fontenot said. "I always worked for contracting companies where I served in universities, K-12 schools, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc."

Fontenot has been partnering with local non-profits, churches and organizations for a free, eight-week program to teach students about cooking, catering and business.

"The most significant thing for them is the fact that we’ve been able to team up with Grace for The Streets, Hundredfold Coffee House and Freedom Family Church to provide a meal every, other Monday for our less fortunate, for our needy people in the community," Fontenot said.

Eighth-grade student Lauren White and Zalaria Calvin are enrolled in Fontenot's culinary program. They told KATC they are enjoying the experience.

"We made a lot of desserts that I never heard of before," White said. " [I also tried] a lot of foods I never ate [before enrolling in the program]."

Calvin said her biggest takeaways were the life skills.

"I learned how to act professionally in the kitchen and I learned that there are people that are more less fortunate than others," Calvin said. "So, what we’re doing here is giving them the resources that they need."

It all starts with access to healthy and affordable meals. Students incorporate their culinary skills from the classroom by preparing meals for the community every week.

It's a team effort that Anna Steckler, who holds the 2024 Miss Lafayette USA title, said she's passionate about.

Steckler, who has a nutrition background is utilizing her organization, N.E.E.D.S (Nutritional Education and Equitable Dietary Services) to give back.

"N.E.E.D.S specifically donated some of the fresh produce that went into our dessert," Steckler said. "This is a low-calorie, fresh, light, dessert that's fresh from our farmers market."

If you'd like to donate or volunteer with Cajun Gems Culinary, you can contact Hundredfold Coffee or Freedom Family Church.