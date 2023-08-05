Construction continues for Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School

CARENCRO, La. — Carencro Heights Elementary is starting with a clean slate this school year, with a brand new facility and a new name.

"The name of the school is actually changing to Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School," says Ron Lee of Barras Architects.

"They wanted to honor a local citizen who had helped develop both the school system and youth programs within the city."

It was time for a complete remodel for the students, said Chief Planning and Development Officer for Lafayette Parish School System Joseph Brew.

"It's an aging facility, the existing school is much smaller than this school. It has 98,000 square feet, the current school has a 40,000 square foot range, it was time. The kids deserve a new school where they can enjoy the educational process."

The facility will also be able to have more than 900 students attend, compared to the current school which can only house over 600 children. The extra space will help accommodate the growing population in the town.

"Our school community is growing, lots of businesses are coming to Carencro so I think with school we are actually going to house all of our students in one building so I think it's an exciting time," says Principal Alysia Messa. "It just shows the growth of the school has made academically and now we get to fit it with the growth of our school and community in numbers that we are bringing here into Carencro Bob Lily."

The facility is set to be completed later this year and students will be ready to walk through the school doors in January 2024.