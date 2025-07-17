Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Pop-Up Shop: A fusion of vibes, vision, and village

Community Pop-Up Shop brings vibes, vision, and village
LAFAYETTE, La. — With a gloomy weekend forecast, a community pop-up shop aims to lift spirits and unite the village at the Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Avenue. You're invited to join the festivities!

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers an opportunity for your family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy entertainment for young children, appearances by special guests, and the chance to shop with local vendors. Admission is free.

The event is hosted by Peculiar Organics, the Never Too Late Foundation, Resilience Rise, and PARC’s. Proceeds from the event will benefit efforts to revitalize blighted properties in the Northside community.

