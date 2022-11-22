Community mourns the loss of a well-respected DOTD employee

An on-going investigation is underway surrounding the death of 66-year-old Darrell Guillory of Youngsville.

According to police, Guillory was a retired Baton Rouge Police Officer and was killed in the line of duty, while working as a DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP), unit employee on Sunday.

Scott's Police Chief, Chad Leger said he hasn't forgot about the time when Guillory helped rescue him and his family while they were stuck on the side of the road.

"He was a very nice man," Leger said. "I'm going to talk from a very personal experience that we had...about a year and a half ago, my family and I were traveling on I-10, just West of the Basin Bridge and one of my campers, we were going camping for the weekend and one of my campers had a blow-out on my camper, right before the bridge."

Leger said he saw Guillory earlier that day, helping someone else with a boat, who also caught flat tire.

"When we realized we had the blowout on the side of the Interstate, my son and I got out in preparation of changing a flat tire, before we knew it, the truck pulled up behind us," Leger said.

Guillory was a frequent aid to several drivers who experienced roadside emergencies.

"He put on his hazard lights, he put on his directional lights, I felt immediate safety for my family and I because he was there" Leger said.

Leger said when he was notified that Guillory was killed Sunday by deceased suspect, 31-year-old Ruben Ernesto Dorado of Miami, Florida, he was in disbelief.

"It’s a very, tragic, tragic situation that occurred," Leger said. "When my wife and I heard about it yesterday, it hit home…it hit home because we knew him."

Employees from Cash's Diner in Baton Rouge said Guillory will be remembered for his kindness to others and his smile.

The employees made his favorite order, a hamburger with no onions and brought it to the table where he usually sits.

"I actually waited on him on Thursday, last week and that’s when we established I had a flat tire," an employee from Cash's Diner said. "I was going to have to get it fixed, otherwise I was going to have to see him on the side of the road."

Whether you've crossed paths with Guillory from eating at Cash's Diner, or he came to your rescue while you were on the side of the road, many members of the community say he will be missed, dearly.

"We know the professional side of what he did and helping motorists in tragic times, on the side of the highway in very dangerous roadway, but having lived and having him helping my family and myself is personal," Leger said.

