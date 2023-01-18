Community gathers in New Iberia following second homicide of the year

New Iberia police continue to investigate the second homicide of the year.

According to New Iberia Police Chief, Todd D'Albore, officers responded to the 500 Block of W Admiral Doyle Drive at approximately 2:37 in the afternoon, on Monday.

Upon arrival, D'Albore said officers discovered the body of a deceased juvenile, in a tree line, between two, wooden fences.

"From the conditions of the body, detectives believe the individual has been deceased for some time and is believed to be that of a juvenile, male" D'Albore said. "The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives were able a possible identity of the individual, but a positive identity has not been made at this time."

Erica Eugene said she doesn't know why her son, Latron Eugene was taken from her, so soon.

"All I know is he was 14," Erica said. "He was a humble kid; he was a very happy kid and he helped who he could help."

More than two dozen New Iberia residents gathered at the corner of S Hopkins and Robertson Street to join hands in prayer and provide Erica with support.

"My baby, my baby," Erica said. "I know he's alright; I know he's not suffering anymore. I wish I could've paid attention to the signs, but I didn't and I'm sorry."

Trellis Brown is Erica's friend. She said she also lost a loved one from gun violence.

"He was laid to rest on last Saturday," Brown said. "His name is Tre...He was only 15, he was murdered as well, downtown."

Brown said she has not been informed of any leads or arrests regarding Treonte "Tre" Johnson's death.

Senior Pastor, Lawrence Levy of Lafayette Freedom World Ministries said he is challenging the community to step up, pray for one another and to spread awareness.

"First off, they need to be here," Levy said. "Me, speaking on this camera is one thing, but me speaking directly to them, is something totally different, so when the males in the city don't show up, it shares a whole lot."

Levy said there's a death threat for every child under the age of 21 in New Iberia.

"The only words of advice I have is to continuously pray," Levy said. "But we also have to give our kids the word of God. You know, scriptures right now, is good, but scriptures every, day is better. You see, prayer tonight is great, but prayer every day is better."

