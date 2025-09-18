Coming Home: Bryan Borill Leads the Tony Robichaux Sports Complex

For Bryan Borill, this isn't just a new job It's a return to where it all began.

"I started right here at the parks and recreation, I played T-ball and all of the sports through here."

Borill has officially taken over as the new director of the Tony Robichaux Sports Complex, a facility that has long served as a central part of Crowley’s athletic and community life.

Although Borill first applied for the role of sports director in 1999, he was not selected at the time. Still, he remained committed to sports and community involvement.

"I was already a sports official with the Louisiana high school athletic Association which I joined in 1995 and probably about 2001 or 2002 God blessed me with being a major college football official and I did that for 27 years."

With years of experience as a sports official both at the high school and collegiate level, Borill brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role. Now at the helm of the sports complex, he has already begun developing plans to enhance programs and upgrade the facilities.

"I would like to have events here that bring families and children here as long as we can. One of them I'm looking to right now… it's not my idea, but we're trying to push it forward is adult league beach volleyball."

Borill expressed gratitude for the support he’s received and acknowledged the efforts of those who previously held the position.

As he takes on this new chapter, Borill’s dedication to fostering community engagement through sports continues to guide his vision for the future of the Tony Robichaux Sports Complex.

