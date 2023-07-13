CARENCRO, La. — Jeremi Richey was a coach at Carencro Catholic School. He died last week in a drowning incident in St. Augustine, Florida.

His younger sister, Reagan Richey says he was full of love and light, and that when he walked into room, everyone knew him.

His passion for supporting his players that he coached was carried off the field and court, and would be active in their lives.

"Coach was a title, Jeremi had but he went an extra mile in every way for his players," said Richey. "The family of his players, he was there for whatever they needed. He was their number one fan."

Reagan tells KATC that she wants her beloved brother to be remembered for his role as a brother, and his never ending smile.

"We loved Jeremi's smile, his enthusiasm and he was so funny, his laugh," says Richey.

After news of the tragedy, Richey's family says there was overwhelming support and compassion from the community.

"We are so proud of him as a son, as a brother, we could not be more proud of this out pour of love that we are seeing. It just shows the impact he had on these people," Reagan expressed.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 pm on Thursday at the Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, and continue from 8 am until time of service on Friday, July 14.

These visitation hours will provide an opportunity for the community to gather and remember Coach Richey.