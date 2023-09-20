The city of St. Martinville is under a boil water advisory.

Mayor Jason Willis said there were four, main water breaks on Tuesday that happened unexpectedly.

"We had a six-inch to begin with, then a two-inch, then a 12-inch and then another six-inch [main water break]," Willis said.

Willis said the rapid main water breaks are a result of the drought and the dated infrastructure that needs repair.

"[With] all of them together it was actually draining our towers at a rapid pace," Willis said. "So, it actually put the whole city out of water because we had to turn the water off because we had no water left in the tower."

Mary Thomas said she helps her son manage Cajun Corner Cafe.

She said she appreciates the fact that city officials alert the community about boil advisories ahead of time.

"We have the app and it came out on our app," Thomas said. "So, I put water and everything that I needed to wash dishes with and water I needed to have to finish my cooking with [aside]."

Mayor Willis said the water is expected to shut off at ten o'clock on Tuesday so crews can work on repairs overnight.