City of St. Martinville is Home to New Online Platforms

One of the oldest cities in Louisiana is now home to a new app called City of St. Martinville and a new website, TextMyGov .

The app was designed to help keep residents informed on local resources like city council meetings, and agendas and provide timely notifications for water shut-offs, boil advisories, and the like.

Long-time resident Osman Alexander said he believes these new platforms are exactly what the city needs.

"That will actually brighten up our city," Alexander said. "We need that out here because we really don't have anything."

Alexander said he hopes these platforms will help persuade city officials to tackle problems like potholes, trash on the roads, and blight throughout the city.

"If you want to go to the club and have a celebration, a birthday party, or something like that, you can't even do that in our main areas because of how they look," Alexander said. "Nobody wants to be in a dingy area."

On the 'Text My Gov' website Mayor Jason Willis said anyone has the ability to submit complaints online, which provides officials with a paper trail of locations and repairs that need to be made.

"It allows residents to report long grass in their neighborhood, it allows residents to report potholes that we may not see because we're not riding down that street, we may not see it," Willis said.

The website provides real-time communication between city officials and citizens working together to better St. Martinville.

The City of St. Martinville app can be downloaded on Apple devices or on the Google Play store.

