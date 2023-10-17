City of Berwick's new water ordinance

In St. Mary Parish a new water ordinance was passed for the city of Berwick... Increasing prices for industrial and commercial use.

Mayor Arthur said in their last audit from the state, they were written up for not having high enough water rates for industrial and commercial use which has stayed the same since 2010.

Mayor Arthur said they took advice from the Louisiana Rural Water Association and will create separate categories for industrial use, which will be $30 per 2,000 gallons and $7.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Their commercial rates are currently $25 per 2,000 gallons and $6.50 for an additional 1,000 gallons.

He said the benefit of the increase will help make improvements to the water system.

"This goes to pay for the water and I'm sure that it'll be used for improving things with the water plant making improvements doing maintenance at the water plant,” said Mayor Arthur. “So, we raise the rates because that's what we were told to do."

But what does this mean for local businesses in the area?

LJ Girard who works at Star Tech Marine Electronics Company said the water price increase won't really hurt business in the area as it isn't very industrial. He said it’s a good thing that funding will go toward fixing water issues.

"Well, I mean from looking at it looks like you know here sometimes we do have some brown water, smelly water,” said Girard. ”So from what I’m understanding it looks like they’re trying to update the system. So I think it’ll be a great thing for Berwick."