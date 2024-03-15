Butterfly Effect Project Free Prom Dress Giveaway this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Butterfly Effect Project will host its 7th annual free prom dress giveaway on Saturday, March 16th at the Acadiana Mall.

The event is open to any high school junior or senior teens who can show a school ID or report card. Kisharra Angelety, Event Coordinator for the Butterfly Effect Project said the program is here to help students of families in need make their day special.

“This event is very important because of the number of teens and families that are in need. With our economy and things becoming more expensive, if we can help them with a prom dress then we know they will be OK with prom.”

New Day Community Outreach has taken over the project previously run by UL Americorps as the Cinderella Project.

The Butterfly Effect Project says it has helped close to four thousand teenagers with free prom dresses since its inception.

“You only get prom once, maybe twice so we want to make sure that they have all the tools they need to get that confidence or self-esteem boost.”

Jenea Griffin, Founder and CEO of Jamal Smiles, a local non-profit organization which serves at risk youth in Lafayette Parish says the dresses will go a long way in helping teens in need.

“I work with about 15 children and this will mean a lot to them, not only with their self-esteem but feeling confident to walk on prom night and show off their outfit and have a wonderful time.”

The organization partnered with local banks and order civic groups throughout Lafayette to collect gently used dresses throughout February and March. Angelety says prom is a special time and teenagers should feel be able to enjoy it regardless of their economic background.

The free dress giveaway is also open to high school students who are home schooled.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 11am-5pm.