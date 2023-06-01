Budget cuts are proposed at St. Landry council meeting

OPELOUSAS, La. — In an 8-3 vote, Council Members discussed the possibility of passing a 10% budget cut across the board. This means $720,000 could be cut in departments of the parish.

During his review of the budget and the numbers, Councilman Harold Taylor noted that certain items were inaccurate, such as the severance tax. As a result, he voted in favor of the budget cut.

"The problem is we only estimated we gonna get $6.5 million and we are going to spend $7.2 million. I find that hard to believe, guys this is voodoo budgeting," Taylor said.

Parish President Jessie Bellard told KATC that he is completely opposed to the 10% cut and will not comply.

"This is not going to stop me from doing my day-to-day duties. I'm not cutting the budget by 10%, I'm not cutting the judges and I'm not cutting the DA. I'm not cutting nobody by no percentage, the resolution I don't have to follow it and I'm not," Bellard said.

Members also say being told about the proposed budget late into the year is also the reason why the council hasn't agreed.

According toThe Louisiana's Local Budget Act, parishes

must adopt the budget, including the adoption of any amendments to the proposed budget, in an open meeting prior to the 30th day of the new fiscal year.

Councilman Jerry Red says the council has yet to agree on the budget because they received it too late into the year.

"When you get the budget a few weeks before the end of the year it's very hard to approve something," Red told KATC. "So you really need time to look at your budget and take time to make the decision that's necessary for the people and constituents of St. Landry parish."

The council for now, will continue to operate with last year's budget until a final agreement for the 2023 year has been made.