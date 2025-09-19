Bringing Business Home: Entrepreneur Invests in Community Growth

Gabe Fonteneaux has returned to his hometown with a mission: to grow his business while uplifting the community that shaped him. As the owner of HUNT Insect Repellant, Fonteneaux recently opened a new distribution center in Elton, with plans to create local jobs and support the next generation of professionals.

"I'm from Elton, it felt right to bring something to Jeff Davis Parish," Fonteneaux said. "I think it speaks well with our culture and the support we have got from the whole parish as a whole has just complimented everything we've done so far."

The new center marks a significant step forward for both the business and the town. Fonteneaux has hired local residents and college students, signaling a commitment to regional investment. His efforts are especially focused on providing hands-on experience for interns from nearby universities.

"Our interns from McNeese are the brightest and best that South Louisiana has to offer," Fonteneaux said. "What they bring to the table and what they've done for the company is crucial. This younger generation understands so many things that are vital to business, especially in the consumer market."

Among those interns is Jagger Morvant. For Morvant, the opportunity came at a critical point during his college career.

"At the time in college, where I was looking to see where I was going to start after college. I was starting my last year and I really started thinking about what do I really wanna do after I graduate and so it was just like a weird opportunity at the right time I guess," Morvant said. "I saw the internship came out; I never heard of the company before so I applied."

Fonteneaux’s return to Elton illustrates the impact of community-rooted entrepreneurship. His efforts suggest that, with the right leadership and a sense of hometown pride, rural communities like Elton can serve as hubs of opportunity, innovation, and economic renewal.

